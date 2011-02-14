Back in the 80s, TNR editor Michael Kinsley found what he thought was the most boring headline in world history: “Worthwhile Canadian Initiative.” He asked readers to top it with submissions of their own. Now we implore a new generation of TNR readers to take up Kinsley’s gauntlet, and send us the most boring headline you can find, on the web or in print. In a novel twist of conventional wisdom, the rules are, “Make us snooze, you win!”

Send us your nap-inducing headlines via Twitter with an @tnr mention, the hashtag #boringheadline, and a link to the offending article. Enjoy the hed hunting!