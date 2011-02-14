With budget chaos deepening in Washington and the politics of gesture ascendant, it’s hard to know how seriously to take President Obama’s FY 2012 budget proposals--released against the backdrop of budget melodramas and the massive proposed program cuts being pushed by the House GOP.

Still, as a statement of priorities, the new outline must be taken seriously, especially where it advances an expansive and important agenda for new investment in U.S. economic transformation.

Such an agenda is exactly what the 2012 documents released this week (and foreshadowed in Obama’s highly thematic State of the Union address last month) advance. On multiple fronts the Obama administration appears to be doubling down on innovation as the linchpin of a two-step strategy to acknowledge fiscal austerity with trims across many programs while embracing the need to invest in innovation so as to transcend the current budget crisis through growth.

The new push--even if strongly rhetorical--is significant. As initially introduced a week ago in the White House’s updated “Strategy for American Innovation,” at least five new initiatives propose to extend preexisting administration efforts to invest in the basics of American innovation, promote market-based innovation, and catalyze breakthroughs on themes of national significance: