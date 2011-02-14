The Egyptian revolt was years in the making. Ahmed Maher, a 30-year-old civil engineer and a leading organizer of the April 6 Youth Movement, first became engaged in a political movement known as Kefaya, or Enough, in about 2005. Mr. Maher and others organized their own brigade, Youth for Change. But they could not muster enough followers; arrests decimated their leadership ranks, and many of those left became mired in the timid, legally recognized opposition parties. “What destroyed the movement was the old parties,” said Mr. Maher, who has since been arrested four times.

By 2008, many of the young organizers had retreated to their computer keyboards and turned into bloggers, attempting to raise support for a wave of isolated labor strikes set off by government privatizations and runaway inflation.

After a strike that March in the city of Mahalla, Egypt, Mr. Maher and his friends called for a nationwide general strike for April 6. To promote it, they set up a Facebook group that became the nexus of their movement, which they were determined to keep independent from any of the established political groups. Bad weather turned the strike into a nonevent in most places, but in Mahalla a demonstration by the workers’ families led to a violent police crackdown — the first major labor confrontation in years. ...

After the Tunisian revolution on Jan. 14, the April 6 Youth Movement saw an opportunity to turn its little-noticed annual protest on Police Day — the Jan. 25 holiday that celebrates a police revolt that was suppressed by the British — into a much bigger event. Mr. Ghonim used the Facebook site to mobilize support. If at least 50,000 people committed to turn out that day, the site suggested, the protest could be held. More than 100,000 signed up.

At the very least (and here I'm departing slightly from the Iowa analogy) this suggests that Malcom Gladwell's highly skeptical view of social networking--which I found pretty compelling at the time--is a bit overdone. Gladwell argued that Facebook and Twitter are great for getting people to do things that don't require much commitment (like, say, circulating a video of adorable puppies, or protesting the demise a special panini at your local deli), but are lousy for getting people to do things that entail real costs or personal risk. For that you need the kind of deep personal relationships that aren't normally forged using social networking tools, at least if they didn't exist before.

Egypt strikes me as a pretty big counter-example. What Gladwell and other social networking curmudgeons (like myself) missed is that if people share some fairly intense feeling--alienation, persecution, hope, maybe all three simultaneously--it doesn't really matter if they already know one another. The social networking tools can harness those emotions even if the social bonds aren't great to begin with.

Now Gladwell might say that the strong social networks existed among the people undertaking the greatest risks--the people who set up the Facebook pages in Egypt, who studied other successful social movements and transmitted that information to their peers. That may be true--it's tough to tell from the Times piece, though it doesn't necessarily sound that way. But, whatever the case, it's hard to argue that the other tens of thousands of people who participated were engaged in a low-risk activity.

Similarly, I'm sure Gladwell would say that the people who turned out in Tahrir Square probably did so because many of their friends did, and that the people most likely to turn out were people with lots of friends involved. He might even say that, if you drilled down deeply enough, you'd find that very few protestors were more than a couple degrees removed from any other.

Of course, these are ultimatley empirical questions that the Times doesn't broach. But I'd say two things in response. 1. Obviously Twitter and Facebook weren't themselves what drew people into Tahrir Square, or that forged the relationships among activists. I'd argue it was the emotions I alluded to earlier (and I'd concede that existing social ties probably played a role). The point is that, whatever the reasons people turned out, the social networking tools were pretty damn efficient at getting them there simultaneously, which is the stuff of revolutions. 2. The people who have access to social networking tools and the intellectual capital to use them tend to fit similar sociological profiles. So it's almost tautological to say they're only a couple of degrees removed from one another. That's how sociological groups work.