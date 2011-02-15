These cuts not only impose a human cost; they also threaten to undermine our fragile economic recovery. While it’s tempting to cheer government belt-tightening—if families have to make sacrifices, why shouldn’t state governments?—they’re ultimately harmful in the same way as private-sector reductions. Unemployed government employees, just like unemployed factory workers and CEOs, will spend less money in malls, on groceries, and at the movies. When repeated across the country, budget cuts and higher taxes translate to fewer jobs, a higher unemployment rate, and a longer stay in the economic doldrums. Over the past few months, job losses in the public sector have been a drag on net job creation. Higher tax rates—like the ones enacted in Illinois—also slow economic growth by inhibiting entrepreneurial and consumer spending.

Even worse, some of this human and economic suffering is preventable. We have an institution that can borrow money to create stimulus and fill budget holes in times of crisis: the federal government. And, in 2009, when the stimulus act was passed, this was exactly the approach it took. Out of the stimulus bill’s $814 billion in tax cuts and spending, about $140 billion went to help states fund Medicaid and keep teachers working. Another $26 billion state aid package was passedin the summer of 2010. The money didn’t mean that states could wholly avert layoffs and spending cuts, but it did help ease the pain.

As states write their 2012 budgets, however, the money is almost all gone. And it is unlikely that getting more money for the states will be an easy, or even achievable task. Republican leadership has already positioned itself strongly against it. In late January, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor flatly announced, “There will be no bailout of the states,” a position that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly echoed.

But the GOP isn’t solely to blame. It is perhaps more dispiriting to see Democrats seemingly give up on the idea of state aid.In his State of the Union address, President Obama ignored the issue altogether. And the budget he released on Monday makes only small efforts at helping the states—a proposal that would allow states a two-year grace period to repay money they owe the federal government and some assorted long-term investment programs. All in all, Obama’s budget may actually make the situation in the states even worse because it would slash billions in funding for programs like Community Development Block Grants and the Low Income Home Energy As­sistance Program.

The federal government cannot afford to provide state aid in perpetuity, nor should it. But, with unemployment still high and economic growth relatively slow, now is not the time to discontinue it. Some particularly dysfunctional states, such as California and Illinois, would be hurting even without the downturn sapping their revenues and forcing larger expenditures on social services. But, with more than 40 states suffering—red states, blue states, high-tax states, and low-tax states—it is difficult to argue that large budget deficits are a problem springing only from fiscal irresponsibility.