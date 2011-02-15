The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget is criticizing the Obama administration's budget for, among other things, using economic estimates from the Office of management and Budget that are more optimistic than those put forth by the Congressional Budget Office. Andrew Sullivan calls this "mendacity and delusion." What's interesting here is that this question, esoteric as it may sound, was the flashpoint of the Clinton-Gingrich budget showdown.

Republicans insisted that any budget agreement use CBO's more pessimistic projections, which Republicans called "real numbers." Indeed, hard as it may be to understand now, the GOP demand that both sides attain a balanced budget based on "real numbers" was a major impetus for the government shutdown.

Across the country, families were torn apart as some members sided with the CBO and others with the OMB. Okay, that part isn't true. But it was a massive source of conflict -- much as Tea Party Republicans now view the $100 billion threshold as a holy grail of budget-reduction, the CBO-OMB dispute took on a towering symbolic importance to the conservative base. Reporters and editorialists overwhelmingly endorsed the suspicion that the OMB's budget was too optimistic, making the task of deficit reduction appear too easy. For instance --