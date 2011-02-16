You can take the woman out of Ohio, but you can't take the Ohio out of the woman:

Laura Campanello, 43, was leaving a meeting with her 17-year-old son’s guidance counselor at Bayshore High School when she passed a woman whom she believes was too scantily clad. After Campanello asked the woman--who was visiting the Bradenton school with an enrolling student--to cover up her chest area, an argument broke out.

According to a Manatee County Sheriff Office affidavit, Deputy Greg Jenkins, the school’s resourse officer, arrived on the scene and advised Campanello that the other woman “was an adult and that I could not tell this lady how to dress.”

“Oh then I can…just do this,” Campanello responded. As detailed by Jenkins, Campanello then allegedly “pulled the front of her blouse down reached in with both hands and pulled both breast out and squeezed them together.” The impromptu display in front of several onlookers resulted in Campanello’s arrest for disorderly conduct.

Campanello, pictured in the above mug shot, was booked into the county jail on the misdemeanor rap. After posting $220 cash bond, she was freed early this morning.

In an interview, Campanello, a former Spanish teacher from Ohio whose various medical conditions forced a recent move to Florida, denied exposing her breasts. “I am a proper person,” she said, adding that Deputy Jenkins was a “chubby, rude, lewd, and lascivious” man who “had it out for her.”