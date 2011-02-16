That brings us to the third alternative—the one that, if fully implemented, really could slow down government health care spending. It’s the alternative known as “obliterating Medicare.” House Budget Chairman Rep Paul Ryan, R- Wis., has famously put forward a version of this plan. In it, younger workers would not get government-provided Medicare when they retire. Instead, they would get vouchers for buying private insurance. The catch is that the value of the vouchers would rise really, really slowly—too slowly to keep up with medical costs.

That might very well save the federal government money, largely by forcing seniors to pay for more of their own health care bills. And if seniors react by getting less care, costs will come down even more. But this is where political reality intrudes. You can safely assume seniors would scream about those cuts, as well they should. Such huge reductions in the value of their health insurance would likely leave many seniors unable to afford not just frills but even essential care, producing the kind of widespread hardship that, in the 1960s, spurred lawmakers to create Medicare in the first place.

A far better approach to controlling health care costs, both for the government and for society as a whole, would be to do so very carefully: spreading the pain widely, by enacting cuts that affect providers and consumers, employers and workers; using new benefits to mitigate the impact of cuts; and, wherever possible, attempting to reengineer the actual delivery of medical care so that it’s possible to spend less without providing less. Not only would that be more politically realistic. It would also spare any one group too much suffering. Not coincidentally, that’s basically what the health law does. Doctors and hospitals lose some revenue but get more paying patients. Seniors lose some Medicare Advantage extras but get extra prescription drug coverage. And so on.

The result, if it works, will be a gradual slowing-down of health care costs. Would I like the change to be less gradual? Would I like to know, with more certainty, the cuts will actually work? Sure. But the conservative alternatives don’t offer better guarantees. In fact, the promises they make are far more illusory.

Postscript: To make explicit a point I made only implicitly, any cost control measures in health care will provoke political resistance. As Princeton economist Uwe Reinhardt likes to put it, every dollar of wasted spending is still a dollar of somebody's income. That's why the most effective strategy for cutting costs is to require some short of shared sacrifice, so that everybody feels some pain but no one group feels too much. The political problem with a proposal like Ryan's is that seniors would do a disproportionate share of the sacrificing. That seems like an even tougher sell than the cost control measures in the Affordable Care Act conservatives say will never happen.

This column is a collaboration between TNR and Kaiser Health News. KHN is an editorially independent news service and is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization, which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.