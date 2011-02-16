The Obama administration’s FY 2012 budget is all about arguing--perhaps somewhat rhetorically given political realities--the role of investments in growth despite the imperative for austerity. Such tradeoffs are everywhere in the budget. And yet, in no domain are those twin stances more sharply visible than in the Energy Department (DOE) outline, which proposes a classic “cut-to-invest” strategy to maintain progress on key imperatives when retrenchment appears likely.

Overall, the new budget request proposes growing the DOE budget (see a detailed press release and Sec. Chu’s presentation and PowerPoint here and here) by a substantial 12 percent over FY 2010 spending levels, and it would importantly continue the Obama administration’s push to bolster the nation’s inadequate research, development, and deployment investments in clean energy.

On this front, R&D accounts would increase by fully one-third (to about $8 billion), driven by a series of robust moves. For example, the outline would increase funding of the DOE’s Office of Science to $5.4 billion, on course to meet the President’s long-term commitment to double the budgets of key research agencies.

It would also double the funding of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), which has already begun to produce disruptive innovations, to $550 million. And in addition, the new budget calls for creating three more Energy Innovation Hubs (focused on batteries, smart grid, and critical materials) for fomenting technological collaboration among universities, the private sector, and government labs to solve big challenges in critical areas at a cost of roughly $66 million. These institutes somewhat reflect a concept developed by the Metro Program in a major 2009 paper, and would bring to six the number of the nation’s portfolio of hubs.