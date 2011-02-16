It breaks down projected budget deficits, year by year, and the approximate role various factors (Recovery Act spending, the slow economy, wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, etc.) play in creating them. The Bush tax cuts are the huge orange blob in the middle. They're not the only reason for our deficits but they are a big one.

And what would happen if we let the Bush tax cuts expire? As the graph below shows, also from the Center on Budget, we'd basically hold steady the federal debt level, as a percentage of GDP, until 2021:

In the long run, we can't stabilize federal finances entirely by letting the Bush tax cuts lapse. That's probably going to require some spending reductions, too, primarily on health care. But, as both Weigel and my colleague Alex Hart have pointed out, it's ridiculous to have a conversation about balancing the budget that won't even contemplate higher taxes. And while Thune is just one Republican, I think his view is the prevailing one in his party.

*Just to be clear, I assume "tax reform" in this context means simplifying the code and lowering rates, which is not the same as raising new revenue--something that Thune and most Republicans say they won't do.