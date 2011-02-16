Now we're getting somewhere:

In a sign that some freshman Republicans were willing to cut military spending, the House voted 233-198 on Wednesday to cancel an alternate fighter jet engine that the Bush and Obama administrations had tried to kill for the last five years.

The vote marked another instance in which some of the new legislators, including members of the Tea Party, broke ranks with the House speaker,John A. Boehner, a Republican from Ohio, where the engine provided more than 1,000 jobs.

For Boehner, it has to be a little frightening to lose control of a vote so early in his tenure.