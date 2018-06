After much semi-comatose deliberation, we at TNR have selected a winner to the TNR Boring Headline Challenge ™ Thanks to @JaredCurrier for providing us with this gem from the venerable, but sometimes boring, NPR: “Chemist Doubts Hair-Straightener With Formaldehyde-Free Formula.” As is our custom, in this world of social media, to the victor goes the retweet. Check out @tnr and the #boringheadline hashtag to get the slow-motion replay of how the contest went down.