Last fall, after the Department of Homeland Security seized 82 domain names from sites accused of piracy, Wyden dashed off a letter to the agency asking how, exactly, the government determined guilt. (The operator of one seized site, dajaz1.com, claimed that he had only posted authorized songs sent to him by record labels and artists.) Without clear checks, Wyden noted, major record and film companies could abuse these enforcement laws to shut down smaller competitors. What’s more, if the Justice Department ordered an entire domain name to be taken down, it could wipe out a large amount of non-infringing material on a site—stuff that should, in theory, be protected speech under the First Amendment. As Wyden put it, “[It’s] like using a bunker-busting cluster bomb when what you really need is a precision-guided missile."

In the worst case, excessive enforcement could fracture the Internet—by creating, in essence, an online underground. Last year, nearly 100 Internet engineers sketched out this scenario in an open letter to Congress. Say the Justice Department blacklisted a large number of sites and blocked their domain names, so that, when you typed piratespiratespirates.com into your browser, it wouldn’t lead to a website—even though the site would still, technically, exist. In response, crafty engineers might decide to create systems other than the current global Domain Name System (DNS) to allow Americans to look up these blacklisted sites. “Errors and divergences will appear between these new services and the current global DNS,” the letter notes, “and contradictory addresses will confuse browsers and frustrate the people using them.”

That sure soundsworrisome. So why aren’t more people in Congress fretting? It might be because those nerdy warnings of a splintered Internet are awfully abstract. (The same goes for worries that vague enforcement guidelines could “chill” free speech.) These fears don’t have the same gut-level appeal as tragic tales of small businesses pillaged by online piracy—let alone Scott Turow’s visions of the death of literary culture. (By the way, not allexperts agree with Turow; some studies suggest that most people who download pirated e-books wouldn’t have bought the book otherwise, in which case piracy doesn’t bite into sales so much as increases a writer’s exposure.)

The more likely explanation, however, involves raw power. The content industry—including large record labels and Hollywood—has a deep working relationship with Congress. In contrast, the various Silicon Valley companies that object to overzealous Internet policing (on the grounds that it could stifle innovation) often don’t even have lobbyists up in D.C.

But what about companies like Google and Yahoo? Aren’t they influential up on Capitol Hill? And aren’t they in favor of a free and open Internet? Usually. But, on Leahy’s piracy legislation, Google has been fairly soft-spoken. (The company declined to testify at Wednesday’s hearing). One theory to explain this is that Google is increasingly wary of provoking the content companies. Its fledgling GoogleTV, for instance, is still being blocked by Viacom and the four broadcast networks. And the company is reportedly negotiating with record labels to launch a competitor to iTunes. That might explain why Google has recently been taking subtle steps to attack infringers—like blocking search terms associated with piracy from its AutoComplete function.

This interest-group imbalance, though, means that flawed IP bills could sail through Congress with scant scrutiny. If Wyden hadn’t put a hold on Leahy’s bill last year, some of the most glaring problems (like flimsy due process for the accused pirates) might never have gotten noticed. But Wyden’s continued opposition is increasingly lonely; the new version of the law is expected to pass this year. And we can expect more situations like this ahead, since copyright advocates will keep demanding stricter and stricter crackdowns—especially as crafty pirates figure out how to evade existing laws.

At the Judiciary hearing, Turow said he considered the Leahy bill only “a first step.” He might be wrong about the future of literature, but as political predictions go, that one’s probably bang-on.

Bradford Plumer is an associate editor at The New Republic.