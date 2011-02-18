The labor fight in Wisconsin may appear divisive, but fortunately, both sides can agree on the metaphor and who represents which side:

Representative Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, the Republican chairman of the budget committee in the House, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “It’s like Cairo has moved to Madison these days.” ...

Former Representative David Obey of Wisconsin on Thursday accused Mr. Walker of acting like Hosni Mubarak, the deposed president of Egypt, as protestors marched in the streets of Cairo.

I guess we should await the camel-back cavalry to charge the crowds.

Update: Glenn Beck is promoting the metaphor too, per TPM:

Glenn Beck told viewers of his Fox News program today that the U.N., unions and the Muslim Brotherhood were all just working towards a New World Order and that protesters in Wisconsin were "looking to create chaos on the backs of the worker when the world's focus is on Egypt."

"Unions claim the cuts will affect teachers but it's not the everyday teacher that this story is really all about," Beck said.

"There are three groups of people," Beck explained. "They want a new world order. This is your choice. One world government. This is open society. This is United Nations, whatever you want to call it. One world government. They have lots of money and lots of power and they have NGOs, non-governmental organizations."

"This is the United Islamics Nations, this is the one the Muslim Brotherhood is going for now. But it all looked like this, a new world order. They are organized, too. They have the religion and mosques and apparently help from Google as well... at least in Egypt.

"Then you have this one, workers union, they call it state capitalism. Really what it was good old-fashioned communism. They have unions and community organizing," he said.

It all kind of makes sense.