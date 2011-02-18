Germany vs. Spain. Texas vs. Florida. These aren’t predictions for the next World Cup final or BCS title game but rather examples of the regional divergence in economic performance and fiscal outlook described by Gillian Tett in the Financial Times last Friday. She argues that while international attention has been focused on the divergence of the Eurozone (between countries with strong, growing economies and those without), the U.S. is also seeing dramatic divergence on the same scale, in economic and fiscal performance among the states.

Tett is right that we have indeed entered the era of divergence, but viewing divergence through the lens of the political boundaries of countries or states is insufficient in a century where metropolitan economies concentrate the distinctive assets (innovative capacity, human capital, infrastructure) and economic clusters that determine prosperity and, as a consequence, drive national and state economies.

A state perspective on economic recovery in the United States, for example, provides too gross a picture: