Now, it's true that the Affordable Care Act attacks the long-term deficit problem, leaving untouched the significant medium-term deficit problem. But if you want to know why a medium-term deficit reduction plan hasn't happened yet, check out Brooks' column. He notes that Obama believes that if he leads with a deficit reduction plan of his own, it "will get stymied in the partisan circus." Republicans will call it a big government monstrosity that won't reduce the deficit.

Brooks argues against that conclusion. But look at health care reform. Obama introduced a measure of his own to attack the major driver of the long-term deficit, embracing all the cost-containment tools endorsed by bipartisan wonks. Republicans attacked it as a big government monstrosity that won't reduce the debt. It did pass Congress, but only because Democrats controlled the House and a Senate supermajority, which they don't anymore.

So just as the deficit-reducing Affordable Care Act was defined as a big government monstrosity that would increase rather than reduce the deficit, and just as Bill Clinton's 1993 budget was defined as a big government tax hiking bill that would increase rather than reduce the deficit, so too would an Obama plan to reduce the medium-term deficit. Now, I'm not completely sold on the possibility of closing a backroom deal with the GOP. But if there's one thing the last 20 years shows, it's that Democratic proposals to reduce the deficit cannot attract Republican support. Indeed, Democrats can craft such a plan with every intention of bringing long-term costs closer into line with revenues, but the result is that they'll end up being seen as soft-minded big government liberals. And chances are, the David Brooks's will be saying that, too.