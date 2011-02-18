The Tax Policy Center's Rachel Johnson looks at how much you'd have to jack up tax rates on the rich in order to meet President Obama's deficit-reduction goals:

If Washington is going to need new tax revenues to bring the deficit under control—which it inevitably will– I increasingly wonder where the cash is going to come from. If you listen to what President Obama has been saying in recent days, it appears that while corporations and nearly all individuals and families would avoid any tax hit at all, a handful of high-income households would get socked with major increases.

These tax hikes would be so big, in fact, that top-bracket taxpayers might end up paying a rate of 67 percent on ordinary income and nearly 50 percent on capital gains.

TPC colleague Howard Gleckman notes that it will never happen. Andrew Sullivan comments, "Really? Go read Chait. He's almost drooling at the prospect."

Well. Let me make a few points in response. First, I enjoy the assumption that we can infer from my drooling over a policy proposal that the proposal has a strong chance of succeeding. Sadly, that assumption is not born out by the history of my career as a journalist.

Second, Andrew does not provide any link to me drooling at, or even advocating in a non-drooling way, the prospect of closing the fiscal gap via a large tax cut on the rich. That is because no such link exists. Indeed, the plan I keep pimping on this blog involves letting the Bush tax cuts expire across the board. (I favor this largely on pragmatic grounds -- it requires no legislative action at all.) That is very different than raising the revenue entirely on the rich.