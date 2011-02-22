Where are we leaving traces of ourselves for the future to find?

Throughout much of the nineteenth century, West Point cadets were permitted to check books out of the library only once a week: “On Saturday afternoon,” the 1857 regulations state, “any book that a Cadet may have been reading during the week, may be taken to his quarters, on the approval of the Librarian, and shall be returned on the succeeding Monday. If not then returned, he shall be reported by the Librarian.”

Decades of Saturday borrowing activity are recorded in handwritten ledgers now preserved in the archives. I’ve spent a fair bit of time looking through them, following the activity of a given title or tracking the reading habits of an individual cadet. There are storied names in the books: Lee, Sherman, and Grant, who refers in his memoirs to the “fine library connected with the Academy from which cadets can get books to read in their quarters. I devoted more time to these, than to books relating to the course of studies. Much of the time, I am sorry to say, was devoted to novels, but not those of a trashy sort. I read all of Bulwer’s then published, Cooper’s, Marryat’s, Scott’s, Washington Irving’s works, Lever’s, and many others that I do not now remember.”

But usually I end up trailing an unknown through the records. Most recently, hunting for a wartime reader who might have something to say to my current class of wartime readers, I discovered John T. Pitman, Jr., who graduated in 1867. Pitman was an unpredictable borrower, his name absent for weeks at a time, before reappearing in the ledger next to Bossut’s General History of Mathematics, the second volume of Goethe’s Werke (in German), or a Dickens novel: David Copperfield, Dombey and Son, Barnaby Rudge. In fact, the first book he took back to his quarters, in the fall of 1863, was Great Expectations, which I’ll read with the plebes later this spring. I don’t know why he chose it—perhaps because he was beginning a new phase of his life and found something of moment in the story of a young man reckoning with the murkiness of “great expectations.”

A little research revealed that Pitman served in the Union Army before coming to West Point. In July 1861, only three days after enlisting as a private in the First Rhode Island Volunteer Infantry, he had fought with the rest of the innocents in the chaotic Battle of Bull Run, the first major engagement of the Civil War. Two years later, having been promoted to second lieutenant—the rank at which graduates are commissioned—Pitman became the oldest member of West Point’s newest class.