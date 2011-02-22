Because Medicaid is a federal-state partnership, federal guidelines do impose some limits on what Wisconsin could do. The state could not, for example, stop offering coverage to children. And in order for Walker’s change to take effect, I gather, the federal government would have to issue a waiver. Typically the feds issue waivers only when states show they can improve or bolster coverage, not when they are looking to weaken it. But Walker’s budget effectively puts a gun to Washington’s head: If the state doesn’t get permission to change the program in the way he wants, under Walker’s proposal, it would simply reduce Medicaid to the bare minimum permissible under federal law.

To be clear, Wisconsin's Medicaid costs really do represent a crisis right now. And in an ideal world, the federal government would help by doing what it’s done for the last two years: Provide states with temporary financial assistance, in recognition of the fact that the slow economy both increases demand for the Medicaid while reducing state resources. But make no mistake: Walker and his current Secretary of Health, Dennis Smith, have made no secret of their antipathy for Medicaid. Smith, who came to Wisconsin from the Heritage Foundation, has proposed that states withdraw from the program altogether rather than go along with expansions required under the Affordable Care Act. (I'll have more to say about the states and Medicaid sometime soon; like everything else about Medicaid, the issue is pretty complicated.)

If the assault on Badgercare succeeds, tens of thousands of needy Wisconsin residents are likely to lose access to health care. That's disturbing for its own sake. But it would be particularly sad, or at least ironic, given the program’s history. Badgercare has traditionally been among the nation’s more innovative and generous Medicaid programs—in part because Tommy Thompson, the state’s Republican governor during the 1990s, had expanded coverage in order to bolster his state’s welfare reform experiment. Thompson reasoned, correctly, that people would be more likely to leave welfare for work if it didn’t mean losing health insurance.

Thompson was a Republican who would go on to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Bush. But Thompson was more of a “compassionate conservative”—somebody who showed genuine interest in helping vulnerable people, albeit through different means than liberals generally preferred. Walker is a different kind of Republican and a different kind of conservative. If he’s at all interested in what happens to his less fortunate constituents, he has yet to show it.



