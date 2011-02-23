Parag Khanna, the director of the Global Governance Initiative at the New America Foundation, is part of a generation of young foreign policy thinkers who believe that we have entered an altogether different era of international relations, one in which power is diffuse, the nation-state is far from omnipotent, and transnational problems threaten to unleash global chaos. Like the “Davos Men” described by Samuel Huntington, members of this cohort are committed internationalists and see national identity as increasingly irrelevant. But unlike their ideological predecessors, these young globalists—call them “Davos Boys”—have little faith in the traditional channels of statecraft and existing international institutions. The body best identified as their professional association is the Forum of Young Global Leaders, a group of up-and-comers under the age of 40 that recently inducted Khanna into its ranks. And Khanna’s new book might prove to be their bible.

This is not meant as a compliment. The book is representative of the muddled worldview of the Davos Boys, and of their addiction to their own globo-babble. Khanna, conveying gravitas by means of italics, tells readers that we are now living in a “hyper-complex ecosystem,” a “fluid, neo-medieval labyrinth” characterized by “islands of governance” and diasporic “spheres of responsibility”—new words, it seems, for a new world. He is the type of writer who uses “dot-com” and “dot-gov” as adjectives when “corporate” and “governmental” would do. But the biggest problem with Davos Boys is not their convoluted writing; it is their misguided thinking. They overestimate how unprecedented today’s world is and how unfamiliar today’s problems are, and so they place too much faith in newfangled solutions.

Khanna has a point when he says that the current international order, based on state-to-state interactions in forums such as the United Nations, is out of date. His proposed replacement is something he calls “mega-diplomacy,” a do-it-yourself approach that involves nongovernmental organizations, people-to-people deal-making, and partnerships between governments and companies. The anecdotes he collects of people and organizations taking matters into their own hands are often illuminating, and they suggest that something new is indeed afoot. In India, banks are helping stabilize the supply of electricity, since their ATMs break down without it. In Peru, multinational mining companies are training mayors in fiscal management. Across the globe, CEOs developing emissions-reducing technology, not politicians, are taking the lead in combating global warming.

But even if the state is losing ground to non-state actors, it is much too soon to pronounce the former dead. The biggest international problems are still solved by governments, not by organizations or individuals. It was states’ stimulus packages that got the world economy back on track after the recent financial crisis. And most of the nongovernmental organizations that Khanna sees as symptomatic of a post-Westphalian world are still aimed at changing states’ behavior, not at solving problems themselves. He heaps praise, for example, on Independent Diplomat, an organization whose freelancing diplomats advise stateless groups. Many of its clients’ demands, however, are merely pleas to governments, such as the Burmese exiles’ exhortations to reform their country’s military junta. (Khanna could have helped readers put his enthusiasm for Independent Diplomat in perspective had he disclosed that he sits on its board.)