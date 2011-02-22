[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

Now that 2011 is upon us, expect to see a whole range of stories based on unfounded speculation about who will or will not run for president, and why. (Okay, fine, these stories were appearing before the beginning of the year). Today's entry, courtesy of Politico, is truly something to behold--a superb example of the genre. The article is titled 'Huckabee Throws a Mitt Fit' and begins thusly:

Mike Huckabee may be especially tempted to run in 2012 by a lingering feud between him and Mitt Romney, a severe hangover from the 2008 campaign that has created a lasting and bitter rift between the two, Republicans who know both men say.

Okay, so Huckabee hasn't quite thrown a "Mitt fit" yet, but according to the article he very well might. What is the evidence for this theory? The writer claims that "Republicans" who know both men are behind the story. The first source quoted in the article says the following:

“[Huckabee] hates Mitt, and his goal in Iowa last time was to stop him,” said one prominent Republican, who’s known both men for years. “If he sees an opportunity to cut Mitt off [during the nominating process], he will take it.”

This doesn't really suggest that Huckabee would enter the race to stop Romney. Indeed, in 2008, Huckabee was already running when, according to this person, he tried to stop Romney. In the second part of the quote, it isn't even clear whether the source is saying that if Huckabee runs, he'll try to stop Mitt (almost a tautology, since only one man can win the nomination), or whether Huckabee would jump in just to stop Romney.