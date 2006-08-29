Proponents of the practice–including the AMA, the pharmaceutical industry, and data-mining companies–say prescription data is crucial for research purposes. (In an e-mailed statement, Ken Johnson, senior vice president of PhRMA, the pharmaceutical lobby, said that the data has been used in a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to “reduce unnecessary prescribing” of antibiotics.) The real explanation is that it’s quite good for the bottom line: It creates a cottage industry for middlemen like IMS Health and nets extra revenue at little cost for the AMA. (The organization wouldn’t say how much it made from the lease of its Masterfile, but, according to its annual report, the group earned $44.5 million in 2005 from the sale of “Database Products.”) But the real benefit is for drug companies, which collect the data because it allows them to target their marketing efforts on specific physicians with pinpoint accuracy (instead of only advertising in broad-penetration venues like medical journals and conferences).

A drug company’s marketers can tell from the data not only how much of its drugs Dr. X is prescribing, but also whether Dr. X is a “high prescriber” in that drug class–which tells them if it should target Dr. X at all. Kathleen Slattery-Moschkau, a former rep who worked for Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb, told me that the data was “sliced and diced” into various reports, such as the “Heavy Hitter List,” which included the top physicians she should seek to “convert.” “When I took Dr. Smith to dinner at that fancy restaurant,” she says, “I could look at the following week’s numbers to see if it had an impact. If not, I could try a different approach.”

Jamie Reidy, a former Pfizer and Eli Lilly rep who skewered his erstwhile profession last year in Hard Sell, says prescription data “was our greatest tool in planning our approach to manipulating doctors.” Reidy used prescriber reports to hone his sales tactics, which included befriending top physicians and wooing their office staffs. If the data showed that a particular doctor was a target physician, Reidy might treat the nursing staff to cocktails, where he’d make it clear that, if the doctor prescribed his drug over the competitors’, “they’ll be having regular happy hours.” Slattery-Moschkau says that top prescribers are not only “targeted, wined, and dined,” but also called upon repeatedly by different reps about the same drug. The idea is that each rep can bond with the doctor in a different way. “One might be a female who’s kind of a looker, one might be a sports person who would bring [the doctor] to the game, one might be more analytical.”

But tactics like these are expensive, and, while they may spike sales, the marketing expenditures also spike costs. The “extras” that reps give their top prescribers include expensive lunches and dinners, gift certificates, and fees for speaking at ostensibly educational events–all of this on top of the ubiquitous promotional trinkets that virtually all physicians receive, such as pens, notepads, mouse pads, tote bags, umbrellas, and stuffed animals. Faced with incentives like these, doctors often prescribe brand-name drugs where cheaper generics might have worked–and that is driving up insurance premiums and co-pays.

Skyrocketing prescription costs were a driving force behind Rosenwald’s bill, and California, Arizona, Hawaii, and West Virginia have also considered restricting drug companies’ access to the data. According to a spokesman for West Virginia’s Office of the Pharmaceutical Advocate, although no legislation has yet been proposed, the state is “taking a look” at regulating the use of prescription data as a means for controlling drug costs. And, in California, negotiations over a bill like Rosenwald’s have resulted in a unique program that will allow physicians to “opt out” of having their physician-specific data released to salespeople. But companies like IMS Health hope to discourage doctors from the opt-out with enticements of their own, such as educational newsletters, patient compliance reports, and data packages containing the prescribing information of physicians in their region and specialty.