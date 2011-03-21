The nature of those ambitions speaks directly to the problems bedeviling our own capitalist economy—indeed Smith’s arguments are more relevant today than at any time since Smith’s own age. For most of its history, capitalism was locked in conflict with various forms of collectivism, and above all with socialism and communism. That conflict is for the most part over now, and what remains in the developed world is an argument about what sort of capitalism we want. And as Phillipson powerfully brings out, Adam Smith’s capitalism is a very particular type.

Smith, after all, did not offer up his economics in opposition to collectivism, which did not really emerge until the subsequent century. His adversary was mercantilism—by which each of the European powers set market rules that served the interests of a few large domestic manufacturers and trading companies working closely with the government. Mercantilism thus put economic policy in the service of the national interest, in order to advance the nation’s trading position. Smith believed this was counterproductive. Instead, he argued, legislators should govern the market in the interest of the common consumer. This was his key economic insight. As he put it:

Consumption is the sole end and purpose of all production; and the interest of the producer ought to be attended to only so far as it may be necessary for promoting that of the consumer. The maxim is so perfectly self-evident that it would be absurd to attempt to prove it. But in the mercantile system, the interest of the consumer is almost constantly sacrificed to that of the producer.

By turning the logic of mercantilist economics on its head and establishing a market designed for the good of the common citizen, Smith believed governments could both unleash immense productivity and wealth and create economic institutions that encouraged discipline, moderation, and order in an open society. This would mean drawing a clear distinction between “pro-market” economic policy and “pro-business” economic policy, and Smith believed there were few threats to the moral order of a liberal society greater than the entanglement of the government with the nation’s largest producers.

That distinction has been lost in our time. In recent decades, the federal government has too often sought to advance the nation’s economic interests by tying itself to our largest corporations. What the left derides as crony capitalism and the right derides as state capitalism has been the policy of Republican and Democratic administrations alike, particularly since the economic crisis of 2008. The Bush administration’s bailouts of large Wall Street firms and the joint Bush-Obama bailouts of the nation’s largest automakers were the epitome of such entanglement. And the Obama administration’s economic reforms—empowering the largest health insurers over smaller competitors in last year’s health-care reform and the largest financial companies over smaller competitors in last year’s financial regulation reform—have taken this approach to new heights.

It was no surprise that those large insurers and financial firms supported those reforms, even though they increased the government’s power over the companies’ operations. As Smith understood, the wealthy and powerful will always look for exemptions from the rigors of competition. Though he was a champion of free markets, Smith was no fan of big business. Large merchants and principals of “joint stock companies” (or corporations), Smith wrote, are “an order of men whose interest is never exactly the same with that of the public, who have generally an interest to deceive and even to oppress the public, and who accordingly have, upon many occasions, both deceived and oppressed it.” And they are more than happy to use the government as their instrument.

As Phillipson ably shows, Smith feared the moral consequences of such entanglement between legislators and large corporations even more than the economic consequences. We have failed to take heed of these consequences in our time because we have forgotten the moral underpinnings of our economic system. Phillipson has expertly reminded us of the moral character of our way of life, and he shows why neither the right nor the left can truly lay claim to the father of capitalism.

Yuval Levin is the editor of National Affairs magazine and a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center.