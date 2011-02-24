The Arizona senate is headed for a showdown over its controversial anti-immigration measures, with a number of Republican legislators likely to oppose the bills because they believe they violate the Constitution.

The proposals, which I wrote about last week, include a measure that would require schools to check the immigration status of their students, one that would force hospitals to check the legal status of their patients, and another that would create two different classes of birth certificates—one for children of legal immigrants, and one for children of the undocumented.

At a Tuesday hearing that lasted until 2.30 a.m., all of these measures passed the Appropriations Committee, along with an even more drastic “immigration omnibus” bill. Earlier this week, Arizona Republic columnist E.J. Montini called the omnibus proposal “SB1070 on steroids”—a reference to last year’s controversial law requiring that immigrants carry identification at all times, which is currently being challenged in court by the Obama administration.

The omnibus bill would require K-12 schools (public, private, and home school) to report undocumented students to law enforcement. “Without a doubt, if this bill passes,” the Arizona ACLU’s Executive Director Alessandra Soler Meetze told me, “classrooms will be closed to students without legal status.” It would also require a 30-day minimum jail sentence for any undocumented immigrant caught driving a car. Anyone who knowingly lives in public housing with an undocumented immigrant, including a family member, would be forcibly evicted. Business licenses would be suspended for any employers that do not check the legal status of their workers with the federal E-verify system.