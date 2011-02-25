Please indulge me while I share some local news: Rick Snyder, newly elected governor in my home state of Michigan, announced this week that he will call for massive cuts in state spending on education.* Very roughly, it will result in a reduction of about $470 per student.

I know enough about public education, and public education bureaucracies, to believe that school districts could find ways to reduce spending without hurting the quality of education. And, yes, it would probably mean teachers and staff making more concessions on salaries or, more likely, benefits.

But could they find $470 per student that way? I don't think so. On the contrary, I expect that schools--including the ones that my sons attend--would end up with fewer teachers, fewer courses, and fewer extracurricular offerings if the legislature approves Snyder's plan. And my kids would be among the lucky ones. It would be much worse in places like Detroit, where an ongoing funding crisis is about to swell some classes to 60 students. (No, that’s not a misprint.)

Of course, these sorts of things are happening all over the country, as the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has documented. Because the economy has depressed tax revenues, and because the federal government has stopped providing emergency financial assistance, states are cutting their budgets even though the demand for services remains unusually high. Not only is this bad for the economy; it's bad for the people who depend on services. And it's not just the poor who will notice. If you use public schools, if you need your roads cleared of snow, if you’re waiting for clerks to process permits or assessments, you will feel the impact of these cuts--if you haven't already.