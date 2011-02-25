As a professional political commentator, I'm actually quite impressed with the sheer range of issues covered by Charlie Sheen's radio appearance yesterday:

In his latest round of baffling on-air comments, Sheen ripped "Two and a Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre, Alcoholics Anonymous, one of his ex-wives, churchgoers and Scientology in a call in to "The Alex Jones Show" Thursday.

He also called Thomas Jefferson "a p---y," for some reason.

Let me note that the Charlie Sheen Is Too Damn High Party made little impact when it debuted last fall, but its agenda has never been more vital for America.