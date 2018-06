The Washington Post posits this highly bizarre personality contrast between Budget Director Jacob Lew and his predecessor Peter Orszag:

Though tall and dark like his predecessor, former budget director Peter Orszag, Lew, 55, shares none of Orszag's cowboy-booted, marathon-running swagger. A lawyer by training, Lew exudes a calm geniality.

Swagger? Peter Orszag? And then the implication that "calm geniality" represents a sharp contrast with his personality style? That is... really weird.