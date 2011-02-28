Who's winning the political battle over the budget and federal spending? Damned if I know.

Politico's Jonathan Allen says the score is "Republicans 1, Democrats 0." The reason: The temporary agreement that will keep the government running another two weeks includes $4 billion in cuts, which is more or less a pro-rated version of the Republican demand for $60 billion in cuts over the rest of the fiscal year. Democrats, in other words, caved.

Or did they? The $4 billion comes from a list of cuts that President Obama himself had endorsed. In other words, they were spending reductions Democrats were ready to make anyway. As Ezra Klein notes in "Wonkbook" this morning, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid's spokesman is practically gloating about the terms of this temporary extension. Meanwhile, polls suggest President Obama's already good prospects for re-election continue to improve, albeit slowly and tentatively.

But if the political future isn't clear to me, the policy future is. And it doesn't look bright. One way or another, federal spending both for the rest of 2011 and for 2012 is going to decline. Even in the highly unlikely event that Republicans were to cave completely, giving Obama everything he's requested in his budgets, valuable federal programs on which people depend, from home heating assistance to Pell Grants, would shrink starting next year. States, struggling to balance their own budgets, would make serious cutbacks of their own. And that's on top of the cuts already in the works.