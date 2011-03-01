Let others make the case for Wordsworth’s lonely cloud or Eliot’s etherized patient or Hughes’s raisin in the sun or Shakespeare’s summer’s day. My favorite simile in all of poetry is Wilbur’s “Like a drunken fingerprint across the sky!”

Effective similes always move in two diverging directions, helping us to see an object more clearly via a vivid comparison while at the same time distracting us by the very vividness of the other thing we’re invited to imagine. This happens all the time with Homer’s looping similes of bees and sheep, which take us far, far away from the killing fields of Troy and, then, drop us back, refreshed, for more horror and murderous mayhem. As Wilbur asks in another poem, “What, though for pain there is no other word, /Finds pleasure in the cruelest simile?”

We learn in high school that a simile is a comparison using “like” or “as,” that it is composed of two terms, tenor and vehicle, though no one can remember which is which. It doesn’t take long for it to dawn on us, however, that Wilbur’s drunken fingerprint has three parts: the birds and the fingerprint, obviously, but also the drunkenness. Do we imagine the birds as drunken, or the fingerprint? Or is it the poet-spectator who has drunk a little too much wine, like a woozy FBI investigator contemplating a suspect’s fingerprint? “It certainly looks like a match, but…”

In Wilbur’s poem, I see the birds in flight more clearly, as I imagine them, “with headlong and unanimous consent,” imitating the whorls and rivulets of a fingerprint. But then, for a split second, it’s as though the birds have flown away and I only see a giant fingerprint spread out against the otherwise empty sky.

In his lovely early sonnet “Praise in Summer,” Wilbur wondered why we needed such comparisons to see the world more clearly. Why, he asked, is there such “savor” in “this wrenching things awry./ Does sense so stale that it must needs derange/ The world to know it?” Apparently the answer is yes. The world must be renewed, made strange, or all of us are blind. “What is an individual thing?” In the poet’s imagination, at least, an individual thing is both itself and everything else that it resembles.