There is no more predictably pathetic spectacle than watching an incumbent Senator trying to stave off a primary challenge by endearing himself to the base. It's becoming an increasingly routine event in the GOP, and the results are inevitably humiliating. Here's endangered Republican Orrin Hatch:

"Every state has different demographics, every state has different problems," Hatch said, according to a Utah Statesman report published Monday. "It's good to allow them to work out their own problems rather than a one-size-fits-all federal government dumb-ass program. It really is an awful piece of crap."

This is the kind of thing you need to keep in mind if and when Hatch loses, and various establishmentarians mourn the loss of a thoughtful grownup statesmanlike blah blah blah.