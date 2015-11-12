A review of Jazzmen by Frederic Ramsey, Jr., and Charles Edward Smith

I was sitting here, not bothering anybody, just listening to Mr. John Hammond on CBS giving a plug to Horace Heidt, and wishing I had $10,000 a year so I could go around discovering musicians like Horace Heidt, and with one mighty flick of the fingers turning off the sound of Mr. Hammond and Mr. Heidt—when in came a book on Jazz. The book: “Jazzmen,” a collection of fifteen pieces written by nine enthusiasts, edited by Frederic Ramsey Jr. and Charles Edward Smith, and containing some good pictures over some bad captions written (my guess is) by Charles Edward Smith.

Well, let’s come to order, folks. The trouble with most writing about jazz is that it reads one or more of several ways: as though it had been written with the attitude of a class secretary preparing an obit on a fellow he didn’t know awfully well and never was sure he wanted to know better; or written by a pedant who had rhythm and an ear in spite of himself; or written by Charles Edward (“I knows how to write”) Smith. I don’t know which is worst, but you’ll find all three in this book. It is a book you can put down, in spite of having a lot of stuff in it. Good stuff, too, which makes it all the sadder. I have yet to read a good book on jazz, although that is not to say that I recommend the destruction of those that have been written. Maybe a good book will come out of jazz, and until it does I may say that I approve the idea of a jazz literature, even that which we have now.

Why no good book on jazz? The answer may he hidden in my discovery that there has come to be almost a formula for the non-fiction books. This is the way I’d do it according to the formula: go back to Geip’s Syncopated Jazz Band of Altoona, Pennsylvania. That’s an early band most people never heard of, and starting with them like that would prove that I do go ‘way back. Oh, when Jack Gallagher and I got to singing “Jazz Me” at Pat Duffy’s Corner, Logan and Norwegian Streets, Pottsville, Pennsylvania, I knows how to write. . . . Then I would reprint the first four bars of “Stavin’ Change, the Meanest Man in Noo Orleens” and the first eight bars of “My Poppa Don’t Two-Time No Time Cause If He Ever Does Two-Time One Time Then He’s Never Gonna Two-Time No More.” That will prove I can read (which I can’t) and will decorate a page. Then let me tell you the one about Big Gate, the time he said to Paul, “But Paul, I only waved to her this way once.” That will prove I was one of the boys around the Onyx, the old-old Onyx, the one with the wire mailbasket on the wall that always had letters for Jack Pettis in it. Then I throw in maybe a mention of Astree-Luce, the old dame in “The Cabala” who got the Flonzaleys to play some passages a little faster. That will prove I didn’t spend all my time in Rooms, but sometimes dipped into Mr. Hobson’s cousin Thornton. Then a word or two about me and Oscar and Wallenstein, to show I also mingle with the velvet-jacket boys. Then I take a healthy crack at Paul Whiteman, write my own personal eulogy of the late great Leon Beiderbecke and be careful that I wait for another paragraph to state that white musicians don’t make—and there’s my book. And you can have it. I have the others.