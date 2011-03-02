How Governor Scott Walker and D.C. Republicans are practically the same.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has used his state’s budget deficit as an excuse to attack collective-bargaining rights. He argues that Wisconsin simply can’t afford collective bargaining. Nevertheless, as has widely been reported, his claimed $137 million deficit could be addressed without touching these rights. Indeed, it’s simply false to argue that eliminating collective bargaining has really anything to do with the budget deficit, especially since unions have already offered pay concessions.

But what is most surprising about Walker’s attack on collective bargaining is its speed. Walker was sworn in on January 3. He announced his proposal to strip collective-bargaining rights for public employees barely a month later, on February 11. (Despite his statements to the contrary, Walker did not campaign on this in his election.) A mere five days after the proposal was unveiled, the Wisconsin Senate Finance Committee held a markup and public hearing of the bill, and voted to pass it, on a party-line vote, in the dead of night. The bill also passed the Assembly with only Republican votes. Only because Democrats have fled to deny it a quorum has the bill been stopped in the Senate.

It’s clear that Governor Walker and Wisconsin Republicans tried to jam through this bill because they were worried that, with scrutiny, their efforts to paint this as a budget decision, rather than an effort to undermine their political opponents, would be criticized (which they now have). Granted, we’re used to politicians coming into power and rewarding their friends, but a brazen effort to use the power of the state to weaken one’s enemies should even make cynics squeamish. Yet conspicuously quiet as mice about Walker’s actions are Republicans on the Hill—never mind that, in the past, they have pummeled Obama and the Democrats on the grounds that they, too, rushed legislation through Congress.

Remember when national Republicans claimed that the health care reform bill, which had been deliberated for a full year before it passed, was being “rammed through”? Senate Republicans, even some of the moderates, argued that the bill needed more time for consideration. They claimed Democrats were moving too fast, not listening to the American people, and misreading their mandate, even though President Obama campaigned on health care for two years. But now that Walker, one of their own, is actually doing the exact things they once criticized, Republicans in Washington don’t seem to care. Even the local Chamber of Commerce in Wisconsin, typically a more conservative body, has been repelled by Walker’s speedy tactics, saying, “Given this state’s long history of collective bargaining, policy changes of this magnitude should be thoroughly debated for an adequate period of time, in good faith by both sides, with all potential consequences considered. Currently, that is not happening.” But the national GOP, again, is silent.