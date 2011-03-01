How hot is Natalie Portman? So hot that she does not even have a word for ugly:

In a statement released Monday evening in Los Angeles, Ms. Portman said: “I am deeply shocked and disgusted by the video of John Galliano’s comments that surfaced today. In light of this video, and as an individual who is proud to be Jewish, I will not be associated with Mr. Galliano in any way. I hope at the very least, these terrible comments remind us to reflect and act upon combating these still-existing prejudices that are the opposite of all that is beautiful.”

I am trying to imagine her sitting over the keyboard formulating this phrase. These still-existing prejudices that are... less beautiful? No, stronger than that. Unbeautiful? Double plus unbeautiful? No, wait, how would you describe not merely a lack of beauty but the opposite of beauty...