This makes me really glad I didn't enroll in college until 1990:

IN A COLLEGE CAMPUS STUDY in 1989, physically attractive people approached opposite-sex students and asked, “Would you go to bed with me tonight?” Not a single woman said yes, but seventy-five percent of men accepted the invitation.

The only way my college romantic life could have been any more painful would be if, at some point, an attractive woman randomly propositioned me, and then informed me that it was just an experiment to see if I'd say yes.