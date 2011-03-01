The conservative mind has some strange notions about civility in political discourse.

Apparently it's wrong to suggest that somebody making $500,000 a year should go back to paying higher taxes, as the wealthy did during in the Clinton era. Conservatives call that "class warfare."

But it's just fine to suggest that somebody making $50,000 a year should give up salary, benefits, and the right to collective bargaining, as long as that person is a public employee. Conservatives call that "reducing government waste."

OK, I'm exaggerating a bit. Or am I? Watch this Jon Stewart segment and decide for yourself: