Apropos of Mike Huckabee's quasi-endorsement of the "Kenyan anti-colonialism" theory of Barack Obama, there's something I've been wondering about this. The theory holds that Barack Obama, through his father, acquired a worldview twisted by opposition to British colonialism. But the people most enamored of this theory are also highly enamored of the Tea Party, which is steeped in worship of... opposition to British colonialism!

Wouldn't this theory mean that our Founding Fathers were also twisted by opposition to British colonialism? Or maybe the idea is that we had a right to throw off the British yoke, but the Kenyans should have put up with it, because the British occupation there was so much more benign.