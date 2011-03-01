If ‘Spider-Man’ weren’t so obsessed with technical, explosive effects, it could’ve been a thing of wonder

In Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, everyone flies. Spider-Man flies, Peter Parker flies, the Green Goblin flies, the villain Arachne and her eight-legged spider minions fly, multiple Spider-Men take flight at once like spandex-clad missiles. Even schoolyard bullies are suspended in air while they pummel Peter Parker. The show is an aeronautics experiment, a circus of stunts. But director Julie Taymor, in her overreaching vision, forgets a basic goal of technical effects for the stage: to provide a visual and dramatic crescendo, a kind of punctuation for the unfolding plot.

After the show, I remembered a lot of flying and little else. I recalled the stunts, but not when they happened or why. The problem with Spider-Man is not just the messy narrative or excessive technical ambition, but the shrillness of the special effects—a fireworks display that drowns out rather than dramatizes the story. Granted, the story is garbled. Taymor tries to fuse the Spider-Man saga with the Greco-Roman myth of Arachne, transformed into a spider by Athena when she prevails in a weaving contest with the goddess. Taymor has forgotten that the “Spider-Man” comic is cultural myth enough.

Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark—the Broadway collaboration between Taymor, playwright Glen Berger, and U2’s Bono and The Edge that began previews on November 28—is now set to officially open March 15 (or possibly not until June, as the Times recently reported). As its interminable preview period hobbles along, Spider-Man has been thrashed by critics in recent weeks. The production is by now self-satire: the $65 million budget, the eager endorsement from Glenn Beck, the tales of actors and stunt doubles braving concussions and broken ribs. The Washington Post called the show “unsalvageable”; The Chicago Tribune, an “incoherent story” and “overwritten nonsense”; The New York Times, “so grievously broken in every respect that it is beyond repair.” The recent matinée I saw, featuring Matthew James Thomas in the title role, proved reliably defective: “Due to a slight technical difficulty, we’re just going to hold for a few minutes,” boomed a voice mid-scene in Act II, just as Peter Parker had settled into bed. “Peter, you can just lie there,” said the voice. So, for several minutes he did, legs splayed, hands folded behind his head. At least he wasn’t dangling from the rafters.

As Spider-Man pinballed back and forth between the stage and the mezzanine and the Green Goblin (Patrick Page) careened over our heads, I thought of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America, where the Angel bursts through the ceiling to float luminously above a man dying from AIDS. And Elphaba in Wicked during “Defying Gravity,” robes billowing, belting that endless note. Both are lucid, haunting moments of bodies in flight. And, in both cases, the technical effect—as a literal and emotional climax—powerfully serves the story.