Meanwhile, many of the major savings GAO touts involve closing tax loopholes and ramping up IRS enforcement. The report recommends that the IRS start going after tax shirkers with the highest “return on investment”—just a 1 percent improvement in this area could yield $3 billion per year. But that would entail going after wealthy people and companies moving their money around in offshore tax havens. Does that sound like something Grover Norquist would go for? No? How about this: “Increasing both rental rates for non-producing oil and gas leases and onshore oil and gas royalty rates would generate over $1.7 billion over 10 years.” Raising taxes on fossil-fuel producers? Nope, Republicans have already voted that proposal down. And what about the real money-maker?

Granted, some of the recommended savings sound pretty uncontroversial. Like: “More efficient baggage screening systems could result in about $470 million in reduced TSA personnel costs over the next 5 years.” Or: “Clarifying availability of certain customs fee collections could produce a one-time savings of $640 million.” Or: “Agencies could realize cost savings of at least $3 billion by continued disposal of unneeded federal real property.” Sounds good!

Yet, as the GAO report makes clear, rooting out federal waste isn’t always as easy as reflexively cutting government spending. Often the mania for budget-cutting can be counterproductive. For instance, the GAO notes that “Promoting competition for the over $500 billion in federal contracts can potentially save billions of dollars over time.” Excellent. Yet, as John Gravois recently reported in The Washington Monthly, proper scrutiny of government contracts usually requires more government workers, not fewer. Sometimes the best way to limit government spending is to spend a little more upfront.

By and large, getting rid of most of the waste identified by the GAO would require Congress to take an active role in reorganizing federal agencies. To take just one example, the report notes that programs to tackle homelessness are spread out over 20 different departments. There’s a reason why that happened: Congress has passed several bits of legislation on homelessness over the years and spread out different responsibilities (providing shelter, job training, health care) among the various agencies. The problem now is that the different agencies don’t always communicate with each other. Streamlining might save a bit of cash—or it might not. (Most of the time, GAO can’t estimate how much the government would save from combining duplicative programs; it might turn out we just spend the same amount of money differently.) But it is likely that some shuffling would improve the services on offer. That’s worth doing in itself. Except the way to fix this is to redraw all the little organizational boxes, not simply slash federal budgets and assume all those inefficiencies will magically disappear. Under the Republican budget-cutting plan, this fragmented homelessness program will still be fragmented and slightly disorganized—it will just have less money to play with.

The trouble, of course, is that reorganizing the federal government is, in some ways, even more difficult than cutting budgets. Congressional oversight committees might have to get reorganized. Bureaucrats and companies who have learned to navigate the existing system start complaining. From Congress’s perspective, it’s a lot easier just to cut a few billion from the budget and call it a day. But that’s not the same thing as making the government work better—or rooting out waste.