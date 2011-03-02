TV networks’ coverage of Charlie Sheen is disgusting, embarrassing, and harmful.

As an experiment, two mornings in a row this week, I got up early, turned on the television in my apartment, and flipped through every news show on air. (Well, every show except one; I couldn’t bring myself to watch “Fox & Friends” lest I bump into Sarah Palin.) Almost every channel was covering Charlie Sheen. Each show was either interviewing Sheen, or talking to someone who had recently interviewed Sheen, or discussing Sheen with a medical or Hollywood expert. ABC was even touting an additional evening news special, “The Charlie Sheen Interview,” and brought on a guest from RadarOnline who had been with the actor when he took a drug test on camera.

This frenzy is by no means limited to morning television. On Monday, Sheen stopped by “Piers Morgan Tonight,” brandishing his negative drug-test results. In fact, Sheen is pretty much inescapable right now. Rivaling and, in some cases, even trumping coverage of the tragic violence in Libya, the protests in Wisconsin, and the possibility of a U.S. government shutdown, Sheen is being given a podium on, it seems, every major network—despite the fact that he is unstable and, at times, cruel. Which prompts the question: Have TV talking heads and execs finally lost their last shred of moral and intellectual credibility?

A quick recap: Sheen, star of the sitcom “Two and a Half Men” and a notorious partier, drug addict, and abuser of women, went into rehab in January, shutting down his show, after a binge of antics that included trashing a hotel room while a prostitute was locked in a closet. He later emerged to publicly insult the show’s creator and claim Alcoholics Anonymous is a “cult.” Since then, he’s been on a tear of interviews, which networks are gobbling up, saying things like, “You can’t process me with a normal brain,” and, “I am on a drug. It’s called Charlie Sheen. It’s not available because if you try it once, you will die. Your face will melt off and your children will weep over your exploded body.” He’s demanded that CBS, which airs his show, apologize to him and give him a raise because he’s “underpaid.” “It’s everybody else that’s going to be begging for their jobs back,” he told “Today.”

Are his comments absurd? Yes. Are they vicious? Yes. But they are also sad. Sheen could not be more clearly unwell; he even looks haggard and makes jerky, discomfiting motions when talking. (And, no, I don’t think he's faking this whole episode, Joaquin Phoenix-style.) The last thing he needs is a limelight that exacerbates his sick state. Yet most shows that have talked to him—and are now stretching out the resulting interviews over several days—are treating Sheen as a serious news story of the utmost importance. Then, in a nasty turn, there are also some anchors and pundits who, capitalizing on the material he's generated for their networks, are laughing at Sheen. On MSNBC’s “The Daily Rundown,” the hosts happily played a game called, “Who Said It: Khaddafy or Sheen?” (It’s bad enough that this segment is mocking Sheen, who some have speculated might be bipolar; but it’s also joking about a despot who’s currently attacking and killing his own people.) And, the night after Sheen came on his show, Piers Morgan teasingly asked Miramax producer Harvey Weinstein if he would cast Sheen in The King's Speech 2 as the "stammering maniac from West Hollywood."