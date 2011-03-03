Rick Santorum’s intellectual reinvention.

“I want to contribute to the world of ideas.” That was how Rick Santorum envisioned his political future back in 2007, two months after losing his Pennsylvania Senate seat by 18 points. The sentiment may have sounded strange coming from a Republican best known for his in-your-face social conservatism—the guy who chalked up the Catholic Church’s abuse scandal to Boston’s “cultural liberalism” and suggested that gay marriage could usher in “man-on-dog” relationships. Yet there he was, trying to steer his career in a more contemplative direction, joining the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC) as a senior fellow, where he hoped to delve deeper into foreign policy questions. “I know that I’m not the foremost scholar in the world,” he conceded to National Review, “but I can offer a lot of ideas and help put together a communications strategy to describe the threats we face.”

And, so, over the past four years at EPPC, Santorum has been busy churning out blog posts, columns, and policy speeches warning about radical Islamic bogeymen lurking everywhere (he frequently uses the phrase “the gathering storm,” a nod to Winston Churchill’s memoir of the same title). The new gig has involved lecturing about terrorism on college campuses around the country, bemoaning the fact that few students know the difference between, say, Sunnis and Shia. True, his work isn’t exactly Foreign Affairs material, and more often resembles 2003-vintage war-blogging: A recent post on Iran cobbles together links on the dangers of the regime, throws in a breezy summary (“We had better believe Iran is at the top of the list, just chomping at the bit to seize power”), and quotes a New York Post columnist chiding the Obama administration for not “having its Middle East act together.” Yet it’s not surprising to see Santorum striving to be seen as a thinker—he’s long aspired to do just that. His 2006 book, It Takes a Family, got attention for its aggressive stink bombs (at one point, he accuses feminists of launching a “misogynistic crusade”), but it also revealed Santorum to be one of the few conservatives seriously pondering how best to tackle poverty.

As Santorum prepares for a likely presidential run—he’s staffing up and making pilgrimages to New Hampshire—those close to him say that he’d like to become known for his more substantive side. “My sense is that the caricature that Democrats beat up on in 2006 is not the Santorum we’d see,” says Phil English, a former Republican Pennsylvania congressman. “He’s been reinventing himself.” In theory, Santorum should be a formidable candidate in the GOP primary. He is endlessly energetic, knows how to fund-raise, and has good ties with the establishment (before his loss, after all, he was the number-three Republican in the Senate). And evangelical voters still adore him, which is always an asset in early primary states like Iowa and South Carolina.

There’s just one hitch: Virtually no one—save for tweedy columnist George Will—takes Santorum’s presidential aspirations seriously. And it’s not just the senator’s Google problem. (In 2003, after Santorum’s “man-on-dog” comment, columnist Dan Savage proposed a new definition for “santorum”—“the frothy mixture of lube and fecal matter that is sometimes the byproduct of anal sex”—and put it on a much-linked website. When you search for “Santorum,” it’s still the first hit.) It’s more the fact that, despite the new Santorum’s best efforts to be a player in the intellectual arena, the old Santorum keeps getting in the way.