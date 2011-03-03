Why the Middle East revolts have Beijing on edge.

This is the first in our package of articles about the Middle East revolts and the future of autocracy worldwide. Click here to read about the Muslim Brotherhood, here to read about Russia's deep despair, and here to read about Venezuela's lost generation.

No one thinks about their own demise more than the leaders of China’s Communist Party. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union and its Eastern European satellites, they have undertaken a massive effort to study why some one-party states survive while others fail. They have sent teams of investigators to do autopsies on the former governments of the Soviet bloc. They have pored over the mistakes that made dominant political machines in Mexico, Indonesia, and South Korea grind to a halt. They have drawn lessons from Singapore’s political stability, Cuban health care, and even experiments in government transparency in Western democracies. While the world marvels at the economic reforms that unleashed China’s spectacular accumulation of wealth, the Communist Party is not simply waiting for the day its people issue a set of demands: It is working overtime to anticipate those demands and meet them—before it follows the downward path of so many other authoritarian regimes.

Suffice to say, then, the revolutions ripping through the Arab world have grabbed the attention of Chinese officials. In mid-February, President Hu Jintao called the country’s top leaders together for a “study session” on the turmoil. But just because the Party is thinking about it doesn’t mean they want anyone else to do the same. I was reminded of this as soon as I checked in to my hotel in Beijing. Listening to CNN as I unpacked my suitcase, the anchor interviewed an analyst on the deteriorating situation in Libya. As soon as the anchor asked how Beijing might be viewing events, my television went dark. Roughly 60 seconds later, the TV screen came back, just in time for the anchor to thank the guest for his analysis.

Of course, the anxiety is cropping up in more ways than just everyday Chinese media censorship. Searches for words like “Jasmine” or “Egypt” have joined a growing list of banned language on the Internet in China. After anonymous calls for protest went out over LinkedIn, the business oriented social-networking site, the government blocked it. Far more serious, police have preemptively rounded-up scores of dissidents and placed more than a dozen rights lawyers under house arrest. Their cell phones have been turned off, and many are unable to communicate with the outside world. When reached, one prominent lawyer said he could not talk because the police were outside his door, and his phone was presumably tapped. Last Saturday, I met with Pu Zhiqiang, a well-known rights lawyer. He had just returned to Beijing from a trip to Shanghai. His security minders had traveled with him, staying in his hotel, following him around, even taking the same flight home. We met then, in part, because he believed he might be placed under house arrest when he returned home, especially since another call for Sunday protests was spreading on the Internet. Referring to the Chinese government, Pu told me, “They are very nervous.”