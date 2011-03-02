Correction: The entire premise of my inference appears to be wrong.
The Badger Herald reports that a couple Wisconsin Republicans are introducing a bill to ban prank calls. The hilarious thing is that they insist this has nothing to do with the recent prank phone call to Scott Walker:
Although representatives deny any connection to the recent prank call on the governor, two legislators began circulating a bill Monday that would ban making trick calls masking the caller’s true identity.
Sen. Mary Lazich, R-Waukesha, and Rep. Mark Honadel, R-Milwaukee, authored a bill that would prohibit tricking the call’s recipient into believing the caller is someone they are not for malicious purposes.
“While use of spoofing is said to have some legitimate uses, it can also be used to frighten, harass and potentially defraud,” Lazich and Honadel said in an e-mail to legislators.
The bill language forbids a caller from intentionally providing a false phone number and convincing the person receiving the call that it comes from someone other than the actual caller.
(hat tip: TPM.)
One of the interesting aspects of the Cheddar Revolution is that, for the fist time since 2008, it has allowed the left to operate as an insurgency. It's always easier and more fun to rally against something than to defend the positive agenda of a party in power. I think conservatives have an easier time enthusiastically rallying behind a leader than liberals did, but by 2006, even they tired of defending George W. Bush.
It's harder to capture the public imagination when you're utilizing the power of office, as Walker is. It's especially hard when you're relying on a bunch of obviously specious claims and resorting to hilariously clumsy stunts like this. The sponsors of the bill merely propose to levy a fine upon prank callers, which is considerably gentler than the various reprisals threatened by Moe Szyslak:
