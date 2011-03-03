So the problem isn’t aggregation. It’s that the entire structure of the media world currently provides publications with huge incentives to aggregate and comparatively small incentives to actually create. If your goal is to increase revenue by increasing Web traffic, it’s simply much cheaper and more efficient to excerpt or summarize other stories, rather than to produce your own. And so, increasingly, we are seeing publications devote more and more attention to aggregating—to the model of success pioneered by HuffPo. The New Republic is no exception: We face the same pressures, the same set of skewed incentives, as everyone else; and we too are trying to figure out ways to garner more search traffic through aggregation. In a different world, this is not where we would choose to put our resources. But the fact is, we don’t have much of a choice.

It’s a cliché, but it’s true: The creation of original information and arguments is tremendously important to both the functioning of democracy and the existence of a decent, reflective culture. So, it’s worth taking a step back and asking if there isn’t something that can be done to remedy this situation. The obvious thing is for Google to think more expansively about how to reward the production of original journalism—that is, not just to penalize scrapers and content farms but also to actively reward publications for writing stories rather than aggregating the material of others.

The other solution is more nebulous. No publication is going to stop aggregating. But journalists might, as a collective whole, pause to think about where our priorities ought to lie. Even as we all play the game by the current set of rules—which means we will all continue to invest in aggregation—we need to remind ourselves that aggregation is not a replacement for journalism. With this in mind, perhaps we can all agree not to let the aggregation arms race escalate into madness. Maybe we can establish a rough norm for ourselves: that we will continue to treat aggregation as a side project to what we really do—and, accordingly, that we will limit it to playing a small role in our institutions relative to the production of real writing and reporting. Otherwise, we are going to wake up one day and discover that we are simply aggregating each other’s aggregation, because no one is any longer bothering to create original material. No doubt The Huffington Post would figure out some way to thrive in that world, but the rest of us should do everything possible to make sure it never comes about.

This article originally ran in the March 24, 2011, issue of the magazine.