Why, unlike in Egypt, pro-democracy protests in Caracas were just a mirage.

It was not easy for me to watch the drama of Tahrir Square; and I cannot imagine that it was easy for any of my fellow Venezuelan exiles to watch, either. To the millions of us who marched our hearts out in the anti-Chávez protests of 2002 and 2003, the sight of those huge, hopeful crowds in Egypt set off an instant shock of recognition. In late 2002, a steady build-up of massive marches—usually numbering in the hundreds of thousands—brought Caracas to a standstill for days on end. All of us who marched—and marched and marched—back then can instantly summon that heady exhilaration, so visible in the footage from Cairo, that a crowd gets when it feels itself invincible while trying to achieve the impossible.

But in Venezuela, unlike in Egypt, it was all a mirage. The mass movement that feverishly worked to head off the consolidation of Hugo Chávez’s dictatorship was never alone on the scene. Hard as it was, hard as it still is, for us to admit, the protest movement stood alongside another, poorer Venezuela, one that genuinely believed in Chávez’s message of radical, leveling social change. And so, the hundreds of thousands of us who marched urgently, desperately to prevent the country’s fall into outright authoritarianism were matched by hundreds of thousands of others who saw Chávez as their best chance for redemption. As a result, we failed where Egyptians have now succeeded. In Cairo, our mirage—that hope of a brave people united against a reviled regime founded only on fear—became their reality.



Looking back, it’s easy to see what went wrong. In Egypt, the cascade that toppled Hosni Mubarak’s regime came about because Egyptians, for multiple generations, had been forced to feign allegiance to a despised government. It was by forcing the population to falsify its preferences that Mubarak made his regime so brittle—and turned not just the committed dissidents but truly the entire country against him.

This was not the case in Venezuela eight years ago. Chávez came to power in free elections, so people did not start out having to hide their true feelings about the regime. There was opposition, yes, but it was hardly universal. The widespread brittleness that builds up when an entire country has spent generations lying to itself had not yet developed.