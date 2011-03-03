The fact that the bill doesn’t define what “human involvement” in a miscarriage means also complicates matters. What about exigent circumstances that would necessitate intervention? If, for example, a woman had a partial miscarriage, would she have to wait until her body ejected the partial remains of her fetus, risking septic shock, so that she and the physician who assisted her wouldn’t be criminally libel? Numerous attempts by TNR to contact Franklin to pose such questions went unanswered, save for the representative’s prerecorded answering machine thanking callers “for giving me your encouragement about my sponsorship for House Bill 1, recognizing that prenatal murder is murder.”

Granted, Franklin has become known for his legislative zealotry, introducing bills that would require Georgians to pay their taxes in gold and silver coins; bar the state from issuing driver’s licenses (because they impede citizens’ right to free travel on public roads); and rename “victims” of rape, domestic abuse, and stalking as “accusers.” None of these bills has passed, and HB1 has scant support right now. “If you want to pass a bill, Bobby Franklin is probably not the person you’d want to carry it for you,” says Charles S. Bullock, University of Georgia professor of political science. Still, Bullock warns that the bill should be approached with some caution. “There have certainly been a number of efforts over ten to twelve years to restrict access to abortion in Georgia that have passed,” he notes. (Georgia received a D-rating in a National Abortion Rights Action League report this year.)

But Franklin’s bill didn’t come out of left field; in recent years, other states have made moves toward more extreme anti-abortion bills. In March 2010, a law went into effect in Utah that calls for women to be charged with murder for having miscarriages caused by “intentional or knowing acts” at any stage of their pregnancies. While many states have laws against feticide, the Utah law is unique in that it holds mothers, not third parties, criminally accountable—a development that worried groups like the American Medical Association and the American Civil Liberties Union. After all, what constitutes a “knowing” act? Would staying with an abusive boyfriend apply? What about refusing a doctor’s orders about the best way to deliver a baby or care for oneself during a pregnancy? Governor Gary Herbert, a Republican, refused to sign the original version of the law, which criminalized any “reckless” act that led to a miscarriage, citing unclear language that could potentially lead to the arrest of women who miscarry after, among other things, unintentionally falling or over-exercising. Still, the original version passed overwhelmingly in the state legislature—only four of 29 senators voted against it.

Then, there’s Iowa, where, last year, a pregnant woman spent two nights in jail after falling down a set of stairs because, once in the hospital, she confided to nurses that she had considered abortion or adoption after she had become estranged from her husband. She was detained because a nurse had misnoted on her chart that the woman was in her third trimester, which is when, according to state feticide law, a violent act committed against a pregnant woman can be considered criminal. In fact, she was in her second trimester, so she was let go. But now, the precedent of the woman’s arrest is on the books.

Moreover, there is “personhood” legislation, which has been introduced in several states. These laws would give legal protection to fetuses, meaning it’s possible that their rights, in some circumstances, could override those of mothers. “We believe that anti-abortion, feticide laws, and other laws that seek to legally segregate fetuses from pregnant women affect all women, including those who plan to come to term,” says Lynn Paltrow, executive director of the National Advocates for Pregnant Women (NAPW), which is currently compiling a report of every arrest, detention of, and forced intervention on women between 1975 and 2005 in which their pregnancies were key elements of their alleged crimes.