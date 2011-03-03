When I want to think

“Life can get no worse than this,”

It is a lie.



While I can’t begin to imagine a You Who Created

This morning, through my small window

I see each tree is filled with so much sun

It becomes a sun itself. Leaf-light winces off the current of cars.

I see my mother following behind

Because she will not lose me in this traffic.



Because she will not lose me.

Though I let myself run lost.

This poem originally ran in the March 24, 2011, issue of the magazine.