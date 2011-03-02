The actual change Obama proposed is, to be sure, modest. Under the Affordable Care Act, states are responsible for creating exchanges (the marketplaces where individuals and small-businesses can buy coverage) as well as implementing other key aspects of reform. That work must be done by 2014. The law allows states to opt out of the scheme, by getting a special waiver from the federal government, as long as they have alternative means for achieving the measure's mandated goals. But states can't do that until 2017.

The opt-out clause was the brainchild of Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, who hoped it would encourage states to experiment with alternative schemes of universal coverage. Not coincidentally, Wyden is also the architect of a new bill that would let states file their waivers earlier, in time for 2014. Senator Scott Brown, a Republican from Massachusetts, is an original co-sponsor of the measure and, as of Monday, Obama supports it as well.

How significant is the date? Under the Wyden-Brown proposal, instead of building one, temporary health care system and then transforming it into something else, states could focus exclusively on building the permanent one. I'm not sure that's entirely a good thing -- for reasons I'll have to explain another day -- but governors who covet more flexibility should certainly welcome the change.

And yet, as the conservative critics note correctly, the flexibility would have limits. The administration made clear that states could opt out of the health law's requirements only if they could show they would insure at least as many people, providing coverage that was at least as comprehensive and at no greater expenses to the taxpayers. Those aren't easy conditions to satisfy simultaneously. Virtually any workable state system relying primarily on private insurance would end up looking something like the scheme envisioned by the overhaul: Prohibiting insurers from discriminating against the sick, compelling people to obtain insurance and then providing subsidies so that everybody could afford coverage.

But couldn't conservative alternatives achieve the same goals for less money? Not really. Most of the ideas that conservatives like to promote would, at best, expand insurance coverage very modestly -- and, in many cases, only by making coverage less comprehensive. That's the whole point of the "consumer-oriented" plans that Republicans and their allies are constantly talking up: To transfer a significantly larger portion of the cost burden onto individuals. This poses real hardship on both low-income people and people with chronic illness -- hardships the Affordable Care Act will minimize.