The problems are twofold. First, fraud appears to be a standard element of the business model. Since the government guarantees almost every loan regardless of whether the students can pay it back, the institutions have an incentive to sweep in as many students as possible, regardless of their prospects of graduating. The General Accounting Office had investigators pose as prospective students applying to 15 major for-profit colleges. All 15 institutions made misleading sales pitches. Legions of disgusted former employees have revealed the industry’s deceptive tactics. The largest for-profit, the University of Phoenix, graduates less than 10 percent of its students within ten years.

Worse, most of those students who do graduate acquire little to no added value in the job market. Chefs told the Times they considered graduates of some for-profit culinary schools no better than other entry-level workers. (“It doesn’t really give them any edge,” said one.) Graduates of criminal justice programs, sold on careers in the FBI, wound up getting the same entry-level security guard jobs as applicants with high school diplomas. Graduates and dropouts alike described crushing tuition debts they had no prospect of repaying.

Responding to the outcry, or perhaps merely ravenous at the bloodscent of a wounded capitalist thrashing in the water, the Obama administration proposed to subject the industry to some standards. To be eligible for federal college tuition subsidies, a certain number of an institution’s students must repay their loans and a certain number must find employment within their field of study.

From here, events unfolded in the classic comic-cynical Washington manner. Melanie Sloan, a liberal good-government lobbyist, took to The Huffington Post to lambaste critics of the for-profit industry. Sloan’s complaint centered around the fact that one critic testifying against the industry was the hedge-fund investor Steve Eisman (who had openly disclosed he was shorting stock in for-profit colleges, which he considered a disaster waiting to happen).

Democratic lobbyist Lanny Davis, whose hiring on behalf of any client is itself conclusive evidence against their cause, took to the pages of The Hill, where he pounded home the odd theme that liberals ought to abhor short-sellers. Having given away a taste of the milk, Davis began selling it, subsequently announcing that his firm would go to work for the for-profit college industry. He later announced, and then abandoned, the hiring of Sloan to work for his firm.