Asked to account for the overhaul of U.S. strategy, a senior officer in Afghanistan offered a one-word explanation: “time.” In this telling, the quantification of the war has escalated in direct proportion to President Barack Obama’s (and particularly Vice President Joe Biden’s) demands that the U.S. enterprise narrow to a close. Those demands, which initially called for U.S. forces to pursue a tightly constricted strategy of targeted raids and to begin withdrawing nearly as soon as they were underway, have eased somewhat. Still, even under the looser timeline, there’s hardly room to achieve anything like the military’s aim of genuine population security. When it comes to the White House strategy in Afghanistan, the proliferation of body counts points to a concrete ordering of priorities: define success in the narrowest conceivable terms, declare our objectives achieved as soon as possible, and disengage before Afghanistan goes completely sour. The officer summarizes the miniaturization of U.S. strategy this way: “Kill enough Taliban, create enough space for the [Afghan National Army] to pick up the slack, and leave.”

There are, to be sure, legitimate uses for body counts in Afghanistan. One is to keep track of civilian casualties. By the U.S. command’s own account, it began counting bodies in part due to outside investigations of an August 2008 airstrike that killed 33 Afghan civilians. Yet, as Peter Andreas and Kelly M. Greenhill show in their edited volume, Sex, Drugs, and Body Counts: The Politics of Numbers in Global Crime and Conflict, numbers like these have not always been distinguished by a concern for rigor. For example, the 2006 Lancet study funded by George Soros recklessly inflated death counts in Iraq, obliging the military to respond with its own, more precise tally.

Finally, in a war that, unlike World War II or even Operation Desert Storm, moves along no front line or, at best, a blurred line, body counts do offer one statistic by which to measure advances and setbacks. Keeping score, in turn, can degrade enemy morale and bolster one’s own. Or, as an officer I knew in Iraq put it at the end of a day during which he lost several soldiers and then let loose a series of airstrikes that killed the perpetrators: “Watching [the enemy] die felt good.”

And yet, its few merits notwithstanding, the use of body counts in Afghanistan, or anywhere else, suffers from numerous and irreparable defects. For one thing, it barely provides a morally persuasive basis for taking life. Even in conflicts viewed as broadly legitimate, questions of who may be killed and how many killed in the pursuit of a particular aim have become increasingly controversial. Once the counting of bodies comes to define the exercise, principles such as proportionality and discrimination lose their meaning. The essence of body counts is to yield numbers in lieu of purpose. The more, the better.

Further, the claim that body counts bolster either credibility or morale is both exaggerated and highly problematic. Body counts do nothing to further the cause of U.S. legitimacy, particularly when they create civilian casualties. As to American morale, body counts may boost it at the small-unit level in the field or even writ large back home, but, if so, not in a particularly American way-unless, that is, one thinks the mission of the American soldier ought to be reduced to the counting and creating of dead bodies. Body counts corrode. They distort and manipulate, encouraging the big lie as a means to advancement.

“Not everything that counts can be counted,” goes Albert Einstein’s widely cited maxim. “Not everything that can be counted counts.” The quantification of success may be possible when one knows exactly, or even vaguely, how many enemy fighters stalk the mountains of Afghanistan. But, as long as those mountains run through Pakistan, body counts will mean nothing. The enemy, after all, has an endless supply of potential fighters living in sanctuary across the border. As in Vietnam, a disconnect between claims and reality is fast becoming a theme of the war in Afghanistan.

The defects of body counting—its lack of strategic underpinnings, its tenuous moral legitimacy—were hallmarks of the policies devised during the biggest military fiasco in U.S. history. Above all else, body counts mean this: We’re losing the war in Afghanistan. And this, too: In the White House, the anger of their youth having dissipated, the idealism born of the Vietnam era now supplanted by cynicism, the passionate children of the 1960s and 1970s have grown up to be not unlike their fathers.

Lawrence Kaplan is a contributing editor for The New Republic. This article originally ran in the March 24, 2011, edition of the magazine.

