I saw a brown shape in the unmown grass,

half-hidden in a tuft, and crouching down

to get a closer look, I found a young rabbit,

no bigger than my hand, trembling there

in its makeshift nest. And I thought of John Clare:

this was one of his creatures in my own yard,

pressed close to the earth, timid and alone,

almost a visitation from the “bard

of the fallow field and the green meadow,”

who loved the things of nature for what they are.

It didn’t run away when I parted the grass

and stroked its soft fur, but quivered in fear,

the arteries in its small translucent ears

glowing red, its dark eyes wide. I thought

of keeping it, at least for a few days,

feeding it bread and lettuce, giving it water

from an eye dropper. Then it did run away

in little bounds to the edge of the woods,

and into the woods. I thought again of Clare,

how, after he escaped from the asylum,

he walked almost a hundred miles home,

lost, delusional, beyond anyone’s care,

waking soaked in a ditch beside the road,

so hungry that he fed himself on grass.

