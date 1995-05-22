The Executive

The rise and rise of Newt Gingrich.

In the last four months, House Speaker Newt Gingrich has compared himself to a variety of Capitol Hill forebears: Nicholas Longworth, House speaker during the 1920s; Henry Clay; and the leaders of the Radical Republicans who dominated Congress after the Civil War. His press secretary, Tony Blankley, has likened him to Churchill, de Gaulle, Eisenhower, even Gandhi. (“I knew there would be snickering,” Blankley says.) Beneath the hyperbole, however, is an undeniable fact: undeniable by conservatives and liberals alike. The surprise of the 104th Congress is how effective an executive Newt Gingrich has turned out to be.

This was by no means a foregone conclusion. Quite the opposite. Gingrich made his name as a tireless partisan, a clever packager of conservative themes, a shrewd campaign tactician, a political maverick. But look at what Gingrich has done as House speaker. He has held together on vote after vote the entire Republican coalition, from gay moderate Steve Gunderson of Wisconsin to gay-bashing conservative Bob Dornan of California. He has compromised when necessary—to get the balanced budget amendment and welfare reform through the House, for instance—without sacrificing principle (or much substance either). And he has held firm when possible, the tax cut being the best example. Gingrich also is a deft delegator, letting Majority Leader Dick Armey manage the House while reserving big decisions for himself and always keeping his eye on the big picture. Not bad for a bomb-thrower.

How did Gingrich accomplish so much? By meticulous time management and hard work. Two examples: with control of the House assured on election night, Gingrich held planning sessions with advisers from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.; over Easter, with the House in a three-week recess, he devoted his time to finishing his book, aided by ghostwriter William Tucker. Gingrich has also learned to think long-term. He made two decisions in early 1994 that facilitated his ascendancy in 1995. The first was to hatch a new test for House Republicans. If they intended to be serious players in the GOP leadership, such as committee chairs, they’d better show it by raising money for Republican challengers. Those who did—activists and team players—iced their positions in the new Gingrich hierarchy. The second decision was the creation of the Contract with America. The ideas weren’t new. But putting them in a package and running on it was. Republican National Chairman Haley Barbour insists that the party out of power in Washington had never before run on a detailed, positive agenda. And while others saw the contract as a set of useful campaign talking points, Gingrich envisioned it, to much ridicule, as the governing document it became. When Congress convened, “there was only one governing entity out there with a plan, House Republicans,” says Barry Jackson, executive director of the House GOP Conference. The White House offered nothing. Nor did Senate Republicans. Gingrich’s contract “filled the vacuum,” adds Jackson. Now, senators appear on the House floor to watch votes on major issues. And Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania, who won a Senate seat last year after two terms in the House, muses openly about missing out on the action. Serving in the Senate, he grouses, is like watching paint dry.